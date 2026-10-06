IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change

On September 29, 2026, Hussein Muhebbi, a representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), presented a 25-page open letter addressed to the "respected people of the United States of America,” specifically targeting scientists, students, and media members in Tehran. The document emerged during the seventh month of an armed conflict between the U. S., Israel, and Iran that began on February 28, 2026, and arrived five weeks ahead of the U. S. midterm elections scheduled for November.

Photo: Wikipedia by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Iran

Muhebbi indicated that the timing and audience were deliberate, noting that while a policy shift from the Trump administration was not expected, the letter was intended to reach voters directly. International media outlets, including Reuters, TIME, and Al-Jazeera, summarized the core message as a call for Americans to vote for a change in power and remove "corrupt politicians” from control. The following day, on September 30, the U. S. State Department rejected the document, labeling it a "smokescreen” and a "final act of desperation.”

The letter opens with a Quranic citation (13:11) regarding change in a people's condition and includes seven questions purportedly hidden from the American public, followed by the IRGC's answers. Iran asserts that the U. S. initiated the war by attacking a primary school in Minab, where the text states 168 students and teachers were killed. The document also claims that strikes were launched against the offices of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, resulting in his death and the injury of family members, including his 14-month-old granddaughter. Further allegations state that the conflict has killed more than 3,600 Iranians, primarily civilians, including 400 children, and damaged eight universities, three hospitals, and eight schools.

Tehran declares a "decisive victory” and a "crushing defeat” for the U. S. and Israel. The argument rests on the premise that the U. S. pursued shifting objectives-such as regime change, territorial division, unconditional surrender, the seizure of Qeshm Island, ground invasion, and control over the Strait of Hormuz-but failed to achieve any of them, aside from damaging some nuclear facilities and limited air defense complexes. In response, the IRGC claims to have neutralized over 200 strategic drones, 12 tankers or transport aircraft, 30 fighters, at least one early warning aircraft, and dozens of helicopters and radars. It further asserts that more than 350 key targets were destroyed and the combat capabilities of 18 U. S. regional bases were eliminated.

The letter clarifies that the slogan "Death to America” is not an expression of hatred toward the U. S. population, but rather a "prayer for the uprooting of the devilish ruling elite” concentrated in the White House. It also rejects the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, portraying the group as a popular force that prevented regime change and division, unified youth following the Minab events, and defended the concept of "Velayat-e Faqih.” The document identifies Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, describing him as a lawyer, war veteran, and longtime advisor to his father.

The historical context provided spans 73 years of hostility, starting with the 1953 coup supported by the CIA, followed by SAVAK repression, U. S. support for Iraq in the 1980s, sanctions, and the current war. The text argues that despite a U. S. military budget 100 times larger than Iran's, the United States has failed, a result framed as evidence of hegemonic decline. It warns of an impending "massive economic earthquake” and accuses President Trump of lying about economic prosperity.

The letter concludes with a proposal for "peaceful coexistence” if Americans "overthrow the wicked, deceptive, and cruel politicians,” end wars, reduce support for Israel, and "believe the wise, not the cunning.” Americans are invited to visit Iran, including the Strait of Hormuz, to observe the situation firsthand.

The strategy bypasses Washington to address voters directly before the midterms, based on the thesis that truth is the first casualty of U. S. wars and that taxpayers bear the costs. The key assertion is that "You are the ones who empower the government with your vote.”

This approach follows precedents set by Iranian leaders, including a 2006 letter from President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to the "American People” criticizing the Bush administration, and letters from Ayatollah Khamenei to European and North American youth in 2015 and to American Protestant students in 2024. However, this is the first comprehensive public appeal from the IRGC as a military institution to American society, explicitly linking combat facts, nuclear issues, and the Strait of Hormuz to a direct call for an election-based change in administration.