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81.8% of Argentines Say Salaries Fail to Keep Pace With Inflation

World

According to a recent report, 81.8% of Argentines believe their salaries do not keep pace with inflation, a slight increase from 81.2% in the previous month. The data indicates that the vast majority of the population does not perceive real income growth relative to current price levels.

No salary
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
No salary

This economic strain coincides with a pervasive sense of uncertainty. In the same survey, 57.4% of respondents identified themselves as pessimists regarding the country's future, while 34.3% remained optimistic. The disparity between current assessments and future expectations reflects sustained public anxiety.

Public dissatisfaction is distributed unevenly between personal and national scales. While 39.3% of citizens rated their own economic situation as poor, a significantly higher 61.5% negatively characterized the overall economic state of the country. This gap suggests that criticism is directed more strongly at the collective economic policy and sectoral condition than at individual wage welfare.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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