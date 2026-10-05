India mediates Russia-Ukraine corridor for grain and fertiliser shipments

India is actively mediating between Russia and Ukraine to establish a secure corridor for the shipment of grains and fertilisers, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Monday. Speaking at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted that food security for the Global South remains a primary driver for India's diplomatic intervention.

The push for a "limited resolution" comes after a period of heightened volatility in the Black Sea. Minister Jaishankar noted that discussions were initiated after attacks on merchant vessels in July resulted in casualties among Indian sailors. The core objective of the current diplomatic effort is to delink the shipment of essential agricultural commodities from the more contentious energy exports, ensuring that food and fertiliser supplies are not held hostage to broader geopolitical conflicts.

The diplomatic roadmap has involved high-level engagement across multiple capitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO Summit in Bishkek and later at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Simultaneously, Minister Jaishankar conducted direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. While the Minister described the situation as "tough," he emphasised that the failure to secure these shipments would disproportionately impact developing nations in the Global South.

Addressing the broader economic architecture, Jaishankar expressed concern over the "4Fs"-fuel, food, fertilisers, and finance. He admitted that while India has absorbed the rising costs of fuel and fertilisers and has worked to diversify its sourcing to mitigate risk, the instability continues to threaten global supply chains.

On the subject of global trade, the Minister rejected the notion of reviving the World Trade Organization (WTO) without the participation of the United States. In a discussion with former Singaporean Foreign Minister George Yeo, who suggested that India and China could lead a new plurilateral trading structure, Jaishankar termed such an option "unviable." He argued that as the world's largest economy and a critical strategic and defence partner, the US is indispensable to any functioning global trading system.

However, Jaishankar did not shy away from criticising current market distortions. He pointed out that the international trading system is currently "broken," citing non-market practices that have skewed global trade. He specifically highlighted India's massive trade deficit with China, attributing it to restrictive market access in Beijing.

To counter these external shocks, the Minister noted that India is pursuing a strategy of "multi-alignment" and strategic autonomy. This includes expanding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with European countries and seeking a comprehensive deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), building upon existing agreements with the UAE and Oman. He emphasised that the internal coordination between India's ministries of External Affairs, Commerce, and Finance has tightened to navigate the turbulence caused by global conflicts and tariff disputes.