Tehran proposes seven-day Strait of Hormuz reopening plan

Tehran has presented Washington with a seven-day plan to resume shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal is framed not as a peace treaty, but as a temporary mechanism to unblock the current situation, based on the terms of the previously signed but unimplemented Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding dated June 17.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz and Musandam Peninsula

According to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who detailed the plan in New York on September 25, the seven-day countdown begins upon official U. S. acceptance. The timeline stipulates that within the first five days, hostilities must cease on all fronts, including Lebanon, the naval blockade must be lifted, licenses for Iranian oil sales must be issued, and frozen assets must be released. Simultaneously, Iranian and Omani technical teams would prepare the strait for reopening. The strait would open to commercial shipping on the sixth day, with negotiations regarding the war's aftermath and the nuclear program beginning on the seventh day.

The proposal relies on the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum, which established a ceasefire and a 60-day negotiation window following combat operations that began in late February. Under that agreement, Iran committed to ensure the duty-free passage of merchant vessels. However, the memorandum collapsed within weeks; Iran alleges the U. S. maintained the naval blockade and oil sanctions, while Washington cited Iranian violations of shipping authorization rules. President Donald Trump described the deal as "finished" in July.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, acting as chief negotiator, stated on October 4 that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met. These include a total ceasefire in Lebanon, the end of tanker interceptions and the naval blockade, the issuance of oil sale licenses, the unfreezing of at least $12 billion in overseas assets, the removal of unilateral sanctions imposed after June, the cessation of air and sea strikes, and the adoption of a shipping route mechanism coordinated by Iran and Oman rather than U. S.-led escorts.

The White House has rejected the proposal. President Trump characterized the offer as "unacceptable" and "insufficient," while the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump discussed the possibility of resuming bombardments after the congressional midterm elections. Ambassador Mike Waltz stated that the U. S. position requires concrete progress on the nuclear issue before providing sanctions relief, whereas Iran seeks the removal of economic pressure as a prerequisite for nuclear discussions.

While both parties agree on the components of a final package-strait security, sanctions relief, and nuclear steps-they diverge on the sequence of implementation. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed on October 4 that U. S. counter-proposals mirror previous positions on the nuclear issue, while emphasizing that Tehran's current priority is the Strait of Hormuz. The spokesperson also denied Bloomberg reports that Iran offered IAEA access to bombed nuclear sites in exchange for sanctions relief, stating that Iran has not entered nuclear discussions.

Vice Premier Kazem Gharabadi noted that Iran is currently reviewing the U. S. position and preparing for various scenarios. Qatar continues to act as the mediator between the two capitals. Tehran maintains the closure of the strait as its primary lever of pressure, while a second U. S. carrier strike group remains in the region.