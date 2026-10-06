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Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have increased sanitary and quarantine measures at their borders following reports of a potential plague outbreak in Russia's Irkutsk region.

Колоноскопия
Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news/item/158074073/
Колоноскопия

The measures were triggered by the death of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute. According to reports, the 27-year-old woman was hospitalized on September 29 with symptoms of severe pneumonia and died on the night of October 1-2. While official cause of death remains a point of contention, media reports suggested pulmonary plague. Two primary theories emerged: that the woman contracted the bacteria during a work trip to Buryatia, near the Mongolian border where a plague focus had been recorded, or that she accidentally broke a laboratory vial containing the pathogen.

In response to the incident, the Shelekhov hospital where the woman was treated was placed under quarantine. A total of 189 people who had been in contact with the deceased were isolated for observation. Igor Kobzev, the Governor of the Irkutsk region, stated that no signs of the disease were found among these individuals.

Institutional Response in Kazakhstan and Central Asia

In Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Health has implemented strict sanitary and quarantine controls at state border crossing points. The ministry reported that, to date, no arrivals have been identified with high temperatures or symptoms suggestive of highly dangerous infections.

Similarly, Kyrgyzstan has shifted all sanitary-quarantine checkpoints to an enhanced operational mode, with specialists inspecting individuals, vehicles, and cargo. In Uzbekistan, the Sanitary-Epidemiological Committee has increased the readiness of services responsible for preventing the import of dangerous infections.

Official Position of the Russian Federation

The Kremlin has urged the public to ignore "rumors" regarding a plague outbreak. Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that citizens should rely exclusively on official statements from Rospotrebnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being), the competent authority in this matter.

Rospotrebnadzor confirmed it has conducted an analysis of the situation and concluded that the sanitary and epidemiological environment in the Irkutsk region remains stable.

International Context

The situation is also being monitored by the United States administration. According to a source cited by Axios, the White House is currently assessing the development of the situation and the associated quarantine measures in Russia.

Plague is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. While bubonic plague is typically transmitted via flea bites from rodents, the pulmonary form can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the pulmonary form is nearly 100% fatal if antibiotic treatment is not administered within the first 24 hours of infection.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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