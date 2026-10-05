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Maharashtra imposes 10 per cent water supply cut across urban and rural areas

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Residents across Maharashtra's urban and rural local bodies will face a minimum 10 per cent reduction in water supply starting October 16, as the state government moves to mitigate the impact of a deficient monsoon. The directive applies to all municipal corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats, reflecting a broader effort to manage dwindling water stocks amidst the risk of drought-like conditions influenced by El Niño.

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan stated that the department has conducted a comprehensive assessment of dam levels and usage patterns to ensure water security through August 31, 2027. Under the new guidelines, drinking water has been designated as the absolute priority. To further safeguard reserves, the government will maintain a 10 per cent emergency buffer stock in every dam, accounting for losses due to evaporation, siltation, and unauthorised extraction.

The measures extend beyond residential supply to industrial and agricultural sectors. Industries are now required to recycle or reuse at least 30 per cent of their water consumption. Meanwhile, local bodies have been instructed to launch special campaigns to fix leakages and ensure that sewage treatment plants operate at full capacity, with the resulting treated wastewater diverted for construction, gardening, and washing purposes.

For the farming community, the allocation of water for irrigation will be strictly tiered. Priority will be given to Rabi foodgrains and fodder; other Rabi crops will follow, while perennial crops will only receive water if sufficient surpluses remain after meeting the needs of drinking water and livestock.

To prevent the depletion of reserves through illegal means, the Water Resources department is coordinating with the police and revenue authorities. Joint patrol teams will be deployed to monitor dams, rivers, and canals, with orders to seize unauthorised pumping equipment.

Minister Mahajan has appealed to both government agencies and the general public to exercise extreme caution and use water judiciously. The response is being managed through a coordinated effort between the departments of Water Resources, Revenue, Agriculture, Industries, and Urban Development.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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