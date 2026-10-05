Turkmenistan removes mandatory invitation requirement for e-Visa applicants

Turkmenistan, long regarded as one of the world's most closed nations, has begun simplifying its entry requirements. As of October 1, the country has officially launched an electronic visa (e-Visa) system and an online registration service for foreign citizens.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

The most significant change, introduced under updated migration legislation, is the removal of the mandatory invitation requirement for those applying for an e-Visa. Previously, foreign nationals were required to use a local travel agency to coordinate their visit with the migration service. The application process has now moved online via the portal migration.gov.tm.

Migration accounting procedures have also been digitized. Starting in April 2026, the registration of foreigners will transition to an electronic format. Travelers planning to stay in the country for more than three working days can submit their place of stay details via the internet, a process that can be completed by either the hosting party or the tourist. Some border checkpoints are also equipped for instant registration using biometric data.

Despite these launches, experts suggest that full openness has not yet been achieved. Currently, the application status check feature on the government portal is still under development, and official details regarding the list of required documents, processing times, and e-Visa fees have not been published. It also remains unclear whether e-Visa holders will be permitted to book hotels independently or change itineraries without the accompaniment of guides.

This liberalization coincides with broader regional efforts to create a unified tourism space. Uzbekistan, for instance, is promoting a "Central Asian Tourism Ring," which could allow Turkmenistan to integrate into the flow of travelers following the Great Silk Road. A proposed route would include stops in Khiva (Uzbekistan), Kunya-Urgench, Ashgabat, and Mary (Ancient Merv), before returning to Bukhara.

While there are discussions regarding a "Central Asian Schengen"-a single visa for multiple countries in the region-Turkmenistan has not officially confirmed its participation. However, the introduction of the e-Visa is seen as a signal of readiness for such integration.

The country's key attractions include UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Ancient Merv, Kunya-Urgench, and Nisa, as well as the Darvaza gas crater in the Karakum Desert. In terms of modern development, Ashgabat is known for its white-marble architecture, and the newly built "smart city" of Arkadag-with an initial investment of $3.3 billion-features eco-friendly transport. Additionally, the Avaza resort zone on the Caspian coast, consisting of 18 hotels and sanatoriums, remains a primary destination, though it currently caters mostly to the domestic market.