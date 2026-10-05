Venezuelan Gold Stuck in Inventory Due to Traceability Failures and Criminal Control

In the southern Venezuelan state of Bolivar, large shipments of gold worth hundreds of millions of dollars remain stuck in inventory. The bottleneck is not a logistical or legal hurdle, but a breakdown in traceability. Trafigura, the international trading firm responsible for exporting and processing the metal, cannot sell the product because global buyers refuse to purchase gold without guaranteed proof of origin. This impasse represents a rupture in the supply chain driven by the presence of armed groups in the mining zones, which prevents the verification of source required for legitimate trade.

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According to data from the research center InSight Crime, the criminal group known as the Tren de Guayana (Guiana Train) dominates the region. Evolving from a street gang into one of the state's largest syndicates, the group controls the mining territory, extracts kickbacks from production volumes, and regulates worker access to the mines. Its structure also integrates elements of the Colombian National Liberation Front (ELN) and former members of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). These groups have operated for decades in the corridors between Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil, controlling rivers, clandestine airstrips, and drug trafficking routes.

An investigation by The New York Times outlines the mechanism of this market blockage. Before processing, metal must be screened to ensure it did not originate from chains financing armed formations, environmental violations, or corruption. Because mining in Bolivar is inextricably linked to the activities of these groups, drawing a clear line between legitimate and illicit gold is nearly impossible. For legal traders, this means that without full transparency of origin, the commodity becomes a toxic asset that cannot be integrated into global markets.

Mauricio Botero Caicedo, a column author, notes that the cooperation between drug traffickers, criminal structures, and the Tren de Guayana is strategic and situational rather than ideological. He proposes that if all gold exporters in Colombia and Venezuela were legally required to provide a full evidentiary base for traceability before selling, it would deliver an effective financial blow to the revenues of these criminal networks.

In a separate critique, Juan Lozano challenges the position of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and its head, Alejandro Ramelli. Amid an unprecedented fiscal crisis, the JEP's refusal to even minimally cut its budget reveals, in Lozano's view, institutional inefficiency. He describes the agency's output as marked by "poor results, procedural inertia, a bloated bureaucratic apparatus, and the absurdity of its overall design.”