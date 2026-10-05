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Argentina's textile output falls 22% as machinery idle rates signal structural stagnation

World

Argentina's textile manufacturing sector is experiencing a structural stagnation rather than a temporary market adjustment. As of October 2026, industry output has dropped by more than 22% compared to the same period last year, a decline that reflects deepening issues with the condition of fixed assets rather than just demand fluctuations.

Production facility
Photo: mos.ru by No author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Production facility

The primary indicator of this capacity constraint is the utilization rate of existing machinery. In six out of ten textile plants across the country, the majority of equipment remains idle. These machines are physically present on the factory floor but are not generating value. This disconnect between installed capacity and actual production highlights that the industry's theoretical potential significantly exceeds the effective demand from both domestic and export markets, or alternatively, that operational costs and a lack of orders have made running this equipment unprofitable.

The operational consequence of this output reduction is a fundamental shift in production logic. Instead of increasing shifts or maximizing line loads, facilities are moving toward consolidation. Parts of the production complexes are being placed into reserve, while logistics and human resources are being optimized to match actual activity levels rather than projected capacities. For the sector, this represents a halt in specific production cycles, forcing companies to seek new sales channels, adjust their product assortments, or reduce unit costs through automation of the remaining active lines.

This situation reveals a clear gap between announced investment plans and current market realities. With a significant portion of the machinery fleet in standby mode, the focus is no longer on capacity expansion but on maintaining the viability of current production loops. Industry efficiency is now defined not by the amount of installed technology, but by the ability to generate sufficient cash flow to sustain the roughly 40% of equipment that is actually in operation. The sector is transitioning into a conservation mode, where minimizing fixed costs takes precedence over increasing output volumes.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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