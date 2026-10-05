Kyrgyzstan closes 16 more firms as crypto turnover surged to 2.7 trillion soms

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has announced the closure of an additional 16 companies as part of an effort to mitigate the risks associated with circumventing international sanctions. This latest move follows an audit of approximately 40 firms, with the ministry stating that the materials have been referred to the courts.

While the closure of 16 entities may seem a modest absolute figure, it is part of a broader, systemic tightening of the financial perimeter. The scale of this cleanup is reflected in the banking sector: by October 2, two state-linked banks, Eldik Bank and ABank, had closed approximately 126 and 100 accounts, respectively. Furthermore, the government is currently discussing the creation of a "blacklist" to identify individuals and companies posing high sanction risks.

This internal crackdown coincides with mounting external pressure. According to data from Azattyk, as of June 2026, 31 Kyrgyz companies had fallen under Western sanctions, including five banks: Keremet Bank, Capital Bank, Tolubai Bank, Eurasian Insurance Bank, and EcoIslamicBank. Earlier this year, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended 50 enterprises due to claims from the US and UK, and in August, another 19 companies were forcibly closed.

The structural drivers behind these closures are highlighted in a recent investigation by The New York Times. The report details how a Russian financial entity, A7, established an international network to bypass Western restrictions, using Kyrgyzstan as a primary hub. According to the investigation, A7 used a web of shell companies and cryptocurrency to procure components for Russian drones that cannot be produced domestically or bought legally due to US sanctions.

The financial scale of these operations is significant. The New York Times reports that A7 conducted transactions totaling $500 million in the first four months of 2025, with $100 million of that volume flowing through accounts in Kyrgyz banks. The network is allegedly linked to Ilan Shor, a Moldovan oligarch and Russian citizen accused of large-scale fraud in Moldova.

Kyrgyzstan's official position remains one of denial. During the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and in meetings with US businessmen in New York, President Sadyr Japarov asserted that the country does not violate sanctions and does not export war-related goods. He dismissed reports that Kyrgyzstan's recent economic growth is tied to the re-export of European and Chinese goods to Russia, insisting that trade patterns existed long before the conflict.

A critical component of this structural shift is the rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency sector, which may be serving as a parallel financial infrastructure. Following the 2022 law on virtual assets, the industry has seen explosive growth. The number of crypto-exchange points jumped from 82 at the end of 2025 to 159 in 2026. More tellingly, the turnover of crypto-exchanges and exchange points surged from 923 billion soms in 2024 to over 2.7 trillion soms by the end of 2025.

The surge in crypto-volumes, paired with the closure of dozens of traditional firms and hundreds of bank accounts, suggests a volatile transition. Kyrgyzstan appears to be caught between a lucrative shadow economy driving nominal growth and the necessity of purging its financial system to avoid secondary sanctions from Western powers.