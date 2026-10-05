Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant

Chinese agricultural producer Snow Valley has taken the first formal step toward entering the Kazakh market by registering a local entity, SnowValley Food Kazakhstan Group Holdings Ltd., within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) on September 30.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Field with potatoes and tractor

According to records highlighted by economist Arman Bataev and the Finmentor. kz channel, the company was incorporated with an initial share capital of $18. The entity is structured as a holding company with the mandate to engage in the processing and canning of potatoes.

The shareholder of the new entity is Xuechuan Liupanshan Food (Ningxia) Co., Ltd., the production arm of the broader Snow Valley Agricultural Group. This move follows an agreement reached in April between the Chinese firm and the akimat (administration) of the Pavlodar region.

The project involves the construction of a deep potato processing complex. The stated goals for the facility are as follows:

Estimated Investment: $100 million to $200 million.

$100 million to $200 million. Planned Capacity: 100,000 to 200,000 tons of raw materials per year.

100,000 to 200,000 tons of raw materials per year. Primary Output: French fries and other processed potato products.

Snow Valley Agricultural Group Co. Ltd, based in Zhangjiakou, China, has operated since 2007. In its home market, the group manages processing parks, virus-free seed potato bases, and a logistics network, processing up to 800,000 tons of raw materials annually. While the registration of the AIFC company confirms the legal setup for the investment, the actual deployment of the $100-200 million capital and the start of construction in Pavlodar remain the primary milestones for the project's realization.