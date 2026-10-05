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India to deploy 70,000 skilled workers to Russia as New Delhi seeks to diversify trade

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The Indian government is facilitating the deployment of approximately 70,000 skilled Indian workers to Russia this year, focusing primarily on the construction and logistics sectors. This move, disclosed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a briefing to a parliamentary consultative committee, signals a tactical shift in labour exports to address specific industrial gaps in the Russian economy.

Prime Minister Of Bharat Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi & President Of The Russian Federation Mr. Vladimir Putin At The Grand Kremlin Palace
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India
Prime Minister Of Bharat Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi & President Of The Russian Federation Mr. Vladimir Putin At The Grand Kremlin Palace

Beyond labour mobility, the Minister emphasised a strategic drive to correct the trade imbalance between New Delhi and Moscow. While energy imports have dominated the bilateral flow, the government is now pushing for increased Indian exports across seven key verticals: pharmaceuticals, automobiles, food products, marine products, engineering goods, chemicals, and textiles. The objective is to transform the trade relationship from a commodity-centric model to a more diversified, balanced exchange.

Regarding energy security, Minister Jaishankar clarified that India's procurement strategy is driven by the necessity to protect domestic consumers from price volatility. He noted that India continues to maintain multiple supply sources to mitigate geopolitical risks and ensure stable energy inflows, rather than relying on a single corridor.

On the diplomatic front, the briefing detailed India's role as a potential mediator in the Ukraine conflict. Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "endless war must now give way to end of war," and recent engagements with both Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

A critical point of concern discussed with the panel was the status of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. The Minister informed the committee that the government has engaged with Russian authorities at the highest levels to secure the discharge of these individuals. To date, approximately 140 Indian nationals have been discharged, while the government continues to track the whereabouts and status of 55 others reportedly employed by the Russian Army.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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