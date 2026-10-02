World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Shahzadbek Matyakubov of Turkmenistan wins silver in 110kg weightlifting at Asian Games

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

Shahzadbek Matyakubov, a 22-year-old student at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, secured a silver medal in the men's 110kg weightlifting category at the XX Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. The result marks the second silver for the Turkmenistan national team in the competition.

Sports equipment
Photo: unsplash.com by Jan Gunnar Nygård is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sports equipment

The competition in the 110kg category featured 11 athletes, including Olympic and world champions. Matyakubov began with a consistent performance in the snatch, successfully completing all three attempts (180kg, 184kg, and 188kg), which placed him third at the midpoint. He trailed by only 1kg behind Chen Po-zhen of Chinese Taipei (189kg) and stayed ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Liu Huanhua of China (185kg), while Uzbekistan's Akbar Djuraev led with a new world record of 197kg.

The clean and jerk phase transitioned into a tactical struggle. After failing his first attempt at 217kg, Matyakubov's head coach, Meretguly Sakhetmyradov, opted to increase the starting weight for the second attempt to allow the athlete time to recover. This move forced opponents to push toward their physical limits.

Matyakubov bypassed the 220kg mark and requested 222kg. Despite an initial failure that put him at risk of a "no-lift" total, he successfully lifted 222kg on his final attempt. This brought his total to 410kg, surpassing Liu Huanhua (405kg) by 5kg.

The silver medal was further solidified when Liu Huanhua's attempt at 226kg was disallowed by two of the three judges. Meanwhile, Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan secured the gold with a new Asian Games record total of 423kg (197kg + 226kg).

Matyakubov's podium finish is his first in the adult category at the Asian Games and his debut in the 110kg weight class. His athletic trajectory began in the Akdepine district of the Dashoguz region under the guidance of his brother, Nabijon Matyakubov. His recent track record includes a gold at the 2023 Asian Junior Championships in Delhi and three gold medals at the 2024 World Junior Championships in Leon, Spain, where he set a world junior record in the clean and jerk (216kg).

Other Turkmen weightlifters competed without reaching the podium:

  • Bektimur Reyimov (75kg) finished 5th with a total of 337kg.
  • Anamdjan Rustomova (86kg), a third-year student at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, finished 4th with 258kg, missing the bronze by just 1kg.
  • Ogulshat Amanova (53kg), a two-time world junior champion, placed 9th with 191kg.

In other sporting disciplines, the results were more varied. In Kurash, six Turkmen athletes failed to medal despite previous successes in Ashgabat and Hangzhou. Notably, 2023 world champion Sabina Kadyrova (78kg) was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, none of the three representatives reached the top three. 17-year-old Aslan Agadadayev (130kg) finished 5th, while Amanberdy Agamammedov (97kg) also placed 5th. Azatdjan Achilov (60kg) was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In freestyle wrestling, Ziyamukhammet Saparov (125kg) came close to a medal, leading 4:1 in the bronze medal match against Kazakhstan's Edige Kasymbek before ultimately losing 4:14. Alp Arslan Begendzhov (86kg) reached the quarterfinals before being defeated by Mongolia's Suldkhuu Olonbayar. Shatlyk Khemelyaev (97kg) is scheduled to compete in the final day of the tournament.

Turkmenistan's track and field athletes concluded their qualification rounds with Lukman Gurbandurdyev (200m) finishing 25th and Enedjan Esedova (200m) finishing 21st.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Asia
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Kazakhstan
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction
Americas
Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years
Pilot As Threat: The Flydubai Attack and Other Shocking Aviation Incidents
Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital Alexander Artamonov NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame Lyuba Lulko Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story Alexander Shtorm
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
France and UK Exclusion from NATO Meeting Signals US Procurement Control
France and UK Exclusion from NATO Meeting Signals US Procurement Control
Last materials
DOE Issues Final 40 Million Barrel SPR Sale to End Active Market Intervention
Shahzadbek Matyakubov of Turkmenistan wins silver in 110kg weightlifting at Asian Games
Bury Healthy Apple Surpluses to Avoid Pests and Pathogens
Rosatom completes key reactor equipment for new floating nuclear power unit in Chukotka
Boiled Eggs & Cheese: A Comfort Classic Upset by a Tropical Twist
Vladivostok to Phu Quoc Direct: Winter Escape Becomes Reality for Russian Tourists
Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital
Remove Grease from Stretch Ceilings with Dish Soap
New Dinosaur Norellraptor Suggests Flight Evolved Independently Twice
NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.