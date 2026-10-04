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NVIDIA pitches digital twins to Kazakh mining and manufacturing to cut fuel and downtime

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NVIDIA is promoting the use of "digital twins" and Physical AI to Kazakh mining and manufacturing sectors, claiming the technology can reduce downtime, lower fuel consumption, and prevent costly engineering errors before construction begins.

Digital twin of the star orientation device for satellites
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Lorenzo.Frezza, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Digital twin of the star orientation device for satellites

In an interview with Kursiv, Rev Lebaredyan, NVIDIA's VP of Physical AI Simulation, outlined how the company's Omniverse platform could be applied to typical Kazakh industrial setups, specifically open-pit mining operations with remote sites and large vehicle fleets.

Operational Simulation vs. Real-World Output

According to Lebaredyan, by integrating site plans, equipment data, and operational metrics into a digital twin, engineers can simulate truck movements between loading and unloading points to identify bottlenecks and test new routing strategies.

However, Lebaredyan noted that the business case for such a system depends entirely on whether the resulting savings in time, fuel, or capital expenditure outweigh the costs of creating and maintaining the model. He suggested that companies start by targeting a single, measurable problem-such as equipment utilization-rather than attempting a full-scale overhaul immediately.

Pre-Construction Error Detection

For manufacturers, NVIDIA argues that digital twins act as a hedge against expensive physical mistakes. The software allows engineers to verify if equipment placement is optimal, if production lines can meet planned output, and if disparate systems will synchronize during launch.

To illustrate the efficiency gain, Lebaredyan pointed to the BMW Group, where collision testing for production lines-previously a four-week physical process-is now simulated in three days. He added that AI agents can now assist engineers in optimizing plant configurations to increase production within a fixed footprint.

The Shift to "Physical AI"

Lebaredyan emphasized that NVIDIA is moving beyond laboratory research into "Physical AI," designed for logistics, robotics, and the automotive industry. The goal is to train AI in virtual environments where experiments are safer and cheaper, then transfer those "skills" to physical hardware.

The current technical challenge, according to NVIDIA, is scaling these systems by improving simulation accuracy to ensure that virtual training translates reliably to real-world physical devices.

This push comes amid broader discussions between NVIDIA and the Kazakh government, including previous talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the company regarding the "Data Center Valley" project.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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