Supreme Court cancels bail for municipal corporator in doctors' assault case

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The Supreme Court of India has underscored that the legitimacy of public authority is derived not from the power to command, but from the legal obligation to serve the nation within the boundaries of the law. The court emphasized that this distinction is fundamental and must remain inviolable within a constitutional democracy.

These observations were made in a reasoned order issued on September 28, in which the apex court set aside a Bombay High Court order that had granted bail to Ramesh Mhatre. Mhatre, a 73-year-old municipal corporator, is an accused in a case involving the assault of doctors at a hospital in Dombivli on July 6.

The case stems from an incident within the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction, highlighting the tensions between local political representatives and healthcare providers. In cancelling the bail, the Supreme Court pointed toward the gravity of the assault on medical professionals and the necessity for public officials to adhere to the rule of law rather than exercising arbitrary power.