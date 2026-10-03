World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Supreme Court permits 'new-generation' joint firecrackers with stricter emission and noise limits

2:58
World

The Supreme Court of India has modified its long-standing stance on joint firecrackers, granting permission for the use of "new-generation" joint crackers. This decision partially relaxes the 2018 prohibition on conventional joint crackers, known as laris, provided the products adhere to strict technical specifications regarding shell dimensions, quantity, and burst frequency.

Fireworks at night
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Fireworks at night

The shift in regulatory status follows a technical evaluation conducted by a consortium of the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). The mechanism of the new-generation joint crackers differs from conventional laris primarily through a redesign of the bursting sequence and physical composition.

In conventional joint crackers, the burst rate was recorded at approximately 25 braids per second, leading to intense, concentrated noise and emission spikes. The new-generation design reduces this intensity to five braids per second, effectively stretching the duration of the event and lowering the peak impact. Furthermore, the use of smaller shells has resulted in a 30% reduction in emissions and a decrease in solid waste generation by between 4% and 32%.

It is critical to distinguish these new-generation joint crackers from "Generation-2 green crackers," as the Court is treating these as two distinct regulatory tracks. While the new-generation joint crackers have received a green light based on their physical redesign, Generation-2 green crackers-which involve chemical reformulations to reduce barium salts and nitrates-remain under scientific review.

Preliminary data from CSIR-NEERI indicates that Generation-2 formulations could reduce PM10 and PM2.5 emissions by 45-60% compared to traditional fireworks. However, the Supreme Court has mandated further ambient air quality impact studies across four cities-Delhi, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Chennai-with final findings expected by October 15, 2026. Until these outdoor tests are completed and the CPCB submits its report, the status of barium-containing Generation-2 crackers remains pending.

Regarding the general operation of fireworks, the Supreme Court clarified that it will not impose a total ban but will instead restrict use to specific time windows. The exact hours of operation will be determined following the submission of the CPCB's report.

Notably, this ruling does not resolve the specific legal status of firecrackers within the Delhi-NCR region. Due to overlapping litigation in the M.C. Mehta vs Union of India case, the restrictions for the National Capital Region will be handled by a separate designated Bench.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
World
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
Space Race or Space Lease? Argentina Faces Critical Decision
Americas
Space Race or Space Lease? Argentina Faces Critical Decision
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital

Reports of a potential pneumonic plague case in Russia's Irkutsk region have not been officially confirmed, yet authorities have implemented quarantine measures at a local hospital and are investigating. Close contacts show no symptoms, but speculation persists.

Plague in Siberia: Woman dies of pneumonic infection at Irkutsk hospital
NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame
NATO’s new Russia rule: 'Almost sure' is enough to assign blame
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
France and UK Exclusion from NATO Meeting Signals US Procurement Control
Chia seeds and goji berries: Where they come from and how to use them every day Marina Lebedeva Brazil election puts alleged US and Russian interference under scrutiny Alexander Shtorm Did Ancient Antarctic Mountains Trigger the Explosion of Life? Evgeniya Petrova
Russian bear crisis: Regions brace for surge in culling as predators threaten settlements
Sudden Security Threat: U.S. Abruptly Halts Embassies and Visas Across Brazil
Blackout Sparks EU Action: Spain Faces Infringement Over Energy Plan Delay
Blackout Sparks EU Action: Spain Faces Infringement Over Energy Plan Delay
Last materials
Chia seeds and goji berries: Where they come from and how to use them every day
Brazil election puts alleged US and Russian interference under scrutiny
AI-driven phishing scams target Kazakhstan parents ahead of Teacher's Day
SBI Research Projects India CPI to Reach 5.65% by September, Risking 6.5% Breach in Q4
Supreme Court permits 'new-generation' joint firecrackers with stricter emission and noise limits
Beyond Weight Loss: GLP-1 drugs reveal surprising impact on nails and scalp
Deep tilling and residue removal reduce Colorado potato beetle populations
Why Chocolate Tones Reveal Textural Depth Better Than Black This Autumn
Chia pudding: Why cooling caramelized apples prevents yogurt dilution
Plant-based flea and tick repellents work as prevention not cures
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.