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Delhi's RML Hospital recalls 10 batches of critical medications over quality failures

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Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has issued an urgent recall for 10 batches of medications after they were flagged for failing quality standards or exhibiting physical defects. The recall affects a range of critical treatments used for heart conditions, seizure disorders, depression, and postpartum complications.

Medications
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Medications

According to reports from The Times of India, the recall was triggered by four separate notices issued between September 7 and September 14. The hospital administration has ordered all departments and wards to immediately cease the use of these stocks and return them to the designated drug units.

The quality failures are divided into two categories: analytical failures and physical defects. Eight batches were classified as "Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ) following analytical testing. This group includes three tablet batches-Sodium valproate (200 mg), Spironolactone (50 mg), and Imipramine (25 mg)-as well as five injectable batches consisting of adenosine, methyl ergometrine, multivitamin injections, pheniramine maleate, and ascorbic acid.

The medical implications of these failures vary depending on the patient's condition. For instance, Sodium valproate is essential for managing seizure disorders, while methyl ergometrine is critical for controlling bleeding after childbirth. Similarly, medications like adenosine and spironolactone are used to manage rapid heart rhythms and heart failure, respectively.

Beyond chemical standards, two batches of tablets were found to be physically compromised. Tablets of isosorbide mononitrate (20 mg, batch ABT6711) and metoprolol (50 mg, batch ABT6608), both manufactured by Glowson India Labs Pvt Ltd, were discovered to have disintegrated into powder inside their packaging. The isosorbide batch was manufactured in July 2026 with an expiry date of June 2028.

Hospital officials noted that some of the affected medicines were supplied by M/s Jackson Laboratories Pvt Ltd. To prevent gaps in patient care, the hospital has arranged for alternative medications to ensure that treatment cycles for chronic and acute conditions are not interrupted.

While the hospital has directed staff to report any patient-related issues resulting from the use of these batches, RML stated that no severe adverse effects have been reported among users thus far.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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