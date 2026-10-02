Chewing gum replaces missing coins as Turkmenistan faces chronic money shortage

A supermarket checkout in Turkmenistan often ends with a specific calculation: 137 manats and 21 tenge. But the customer rarely has tenge. Instead of coins, they receive two manats and a piece of Yunus chewing gum as change.

Photo: Marina Lebedeva'dan Pravda.Ru, Все права защищены kapsamında lisanslanmıştır The merchant counts the money at the counter

The shortage of tenge – the fractional unit of the Turkmen manat – has become a permanent fixture of the everyday economy. While residents occasionally face acute cash shortages at ATMs, tenge have effectively vanished from circulation. Many residents report that they haven't carried these coins in their wallets for nearly a decade, a period coinciding with the rapid devaluation of the national currency.

With card payment systems frequently unreliable or unavailable, the lack of small change forces a choice between inconvenient workarounds: shopping at bazaars where prices can be negotiated to round numbers, or precisely calculating a shopping basket to avoid fractional totals.

The scarcity is most visible in Ashgabat's public transport. A bus fare is officially set at 50 tenge. However, since coins are rarely available, passengers without electronic passes typically pay one full manat. The driver does not provide change.

This dysfunction extends to the logistics of the money supply. Bus drivers report that transport depots do not provide them with change. To obtain tenge from banks, drivers must pay a commission of 20 manats for every 100 manats exchanged.

For the average resident, this gap between official pricing and physical currency results in a daily, small-scale financial loss. As one Ashgabat resident noted, the amounts are small enough-50 or 70 tenge – that most people simply stop complaining, while the accumulated loss erodes household budgets.