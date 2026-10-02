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Tajikistan ratifies air services agreement with UAE to increase flight frequency

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

Tajikistan has formally ratified an air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, establishing a legal framework to increase flight frequencies and open new routes between the two nations. The agreement was approved during the first session of the third session of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (the lower house of Tajikistan's parliament).

Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Dushanbe, Tajikistan

According to Khabar, the agreement was originally signed in Dushanbe on July 17, 2025. The move is part of a broader strategic effort to diversify Tajikistan's aviation geography, as outlined in a government protocol dating back to January 2019.

Habibullo Nazarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, characterized the document as a critical legal foundation for bilateral cooperation. He noted that the agreement is designed to facilitate not only direct connectivity between the two states but also flights extending beyond their respective territories.

From an economic perspective, the Tajik government views the expansion of air corridors to the UAE as a lever for several structural goals:

  • Tourism and Transit: Positioning Tajikistan as a transit hub and attracting a higher volume of international tourists.
  • Investment Flows: Creating streamlined travel conditions to attract entrepreneurs and investors, specifically from the Gulf region.
  • Trade Logistics: Strengthening trade and economic ties through improved logistical connectivity.

The ratification signifies a shift toward formalizing air connectivity with the Gulf states to support broader economic diversification and the attraction of foreign direct investment.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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