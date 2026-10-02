Kyrgyzstan removes 6 dormant airports from shutdown as EU safety ban ends

For two decades, Kyrgyzstan's aviation sector operated under a shadow. Since 2006, the country remained on the European Union's aviation safety "blacklist," a designation that effectively froze the development of its domestic fleet and restricted the ambitions of its national carriers. However, recent data and infrastructure shifts suggest a strategic pivot from mere survival to a structured attempt at economic integration via air transport.
The most immediate structural change is the reactivation of regional hubs. In 2022, only five of the country's 11 airports were operational. The remaining six-including Jalal-Abad, Razzakov, Kerben, Kazarman, Naryn, and Talas-had been abandoned by private carriers due to a lack of profitability, a trend exacerbated by the EU safety restrictions which limited the types of aircraft and operators viable in the region.
Under a state-led mandate, the government has completed the reconstruction of these regional airports over a two-year period. This is not merely a logistical upgrade but a strategic attempt to bypass the country's challenging geography. In mountainous regions like Kazarman and Naryn, air travel reduces travel times from several hours of arduous road transit to under one hour. To support this, the state has established Asman Airlines, equipping it with aircraft specifically designed for high-altitude, mountainous terrain.
While regional airports focused on accessibility, international hubs are undergoing capacity expansions to attract foreign capital and tourism:
Between 2021 and 2025, passenger traffic in Kyrgyzstan's airports grew by 52%, and the number of flights increased by 53%. However, economist Kuban Choroev suggests the real value lies in the potential for multimodal logistics. The development of the new Jalal-Abad airport, combined with the proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, could transform the country into a regional logistics node, facilitating the export of high-value agricultural products.
Furthermore, the social implication is a potential reduction in internal migration. By making regional centers economically viable through tourism and investment, the government aims to ease the demographic pressure on the primary hubs of Bishkek and Osh.
The most pivotal development is Kyrgyzstan's recent removal from the EU aviation safety blacklist after 20 years. This is not just a regulatory victory but a commercial catalyst. For the first time in two decades, Kyrgyz airlines are legally permitted to operate direct flights to major European capitals like London and Paris.
According to Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan, this transition has forced a rigorous upgrade of operational standards. European carriers and regulators now audit everything from ground support equipment to the qualifications of personnel. This "forced" modernization is expected to lower the cost of aircraft leasing and insurance, as the country's improved safety reputation reduces the risk profile for international partners.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.