Kyrgyzstan removes 6 dormant airports from shutdown as EU safety ban ends

For two decades, Kyrgyzstan's aviation sector operated under a shadow. Since 2006, the country remained on the European Union's aviation safety "blacklist," a designation that effectively froze the development of its domestic fleet and restricted the ambitions of its national carriers. However, recent data and infrastructure shifts suggest a strategic pivot from mere survival to a structured attempt at economic integration via air transport.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Olegivvit, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/ Chiang Kai-shek International Airport

Reactivating the Periphery: Regional Connectivity

The most immediate structural change is the reactivation of regional hubs. In 2022, only five of the country's 11 airports were operational. The remaining six-including Jalal-Abad, Razzakov, Kerben, Kazarman, Naryn, and Talas-had been abandoned by private carriers due to a lack of profitability, a trend exacerbated by the EU safety restrictions which limited the types of aircraft and operators viable in the region.

Under a state-led mandate, the government has completed the reconstruction of these regional airports over a two-year period. This is not merely a logistical upgrade but a strategic attempt to bypass the country's challenging geography. In mountainous regions like Kazarman and Naryn, air travel reduces travel times from several hours of arduous road transit to under one hour. To support this, the state has established Asman Airlines, equipping it with aircraft specifically designed for high-altitude, mountainous terrain.

International Hubs: Scaling for Capacity and Cargo

While regional airports focused on accessibility, international hubs are undergoing capacity expansions to attract foreign capital and tourism:

Manas International: Rather than building a new terminal from scratch, the administration opted for a targeted modernization. By adding 20,000 square meters to the existing 39,000, the airport has effectively doubled its passenger throughput capacity.

Rather than building a new terminal from scratch, the administration opted for a targeted modernization. By adding 20,000 square meters to the existing 39,000, the airport has effectively doubled its passenger throughput capacity. Karakol International: To accommodate larger aircraft and increasing tourist flows, the runway was extended from 2,450 to 3,750 meters. This allowed the airport to receive its first mainline Airbus A320, signaling a shift toward larger-capacity international flights.

To accommodate larger aircraft and increasing tourist flows, the runway was extended from 2,450 to 3,750 meters. This allowed the airport to receive its first mainline Airbus A320, signaling a shift toward larger-capacity international flights. Osh International: Current works include a 400-meter runway extension and the construction of a new terminal.

Current works include a 400-meter runway extension and the construction of a new terminal. Jalal-Abad: In a significant structural move, the airport is being relocated to a new site in the Bagysh area (15 km from the city) covering 381 hectares, with the intent to grant it international status and a focus on cargo logistics.

The Economic Multiplier: Beyond Passenger Volume

Between 2021 and 2025, passenger traffic in Kyrgyzstan's airports grew by 52%, and the number of flights increased by 53%. However, economist Kuban Choroev suggests the real value lies in the potential for multimodal logistics. The development of the new Jalal-Abad airport, combined with the proposed China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, could transform the country into a regional logistics node, facilitating the export of high-value agricultural products.

Furthermore, the social implication is a potential reduction in internal migration. By making regional centers economically viable through tourism and investment, the government aims to ease the demographic pressure on the primary hubs of Bishkek and Osh.

The EU Exit: A Catalyst for Global Integration

The most pivotal development is Kyrgyzstan's recent removal from the EU aviation safety blacklist after 20 years. This is not just a regulatory victory but a commercial catalyst. For the first time in two decades, Kyrgyz airlines are legally permitted to operate direct flights to major European capitals like London and Paris.

According to Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan, this transition has forced a rigorous upgrade of operational standards. European carriers and regulators now audit everything from ground support equipment to the qualifications of personnel. This "forced" modernization is expected to lower the cost of aircraft leasing and insurance, as the country's improved safety reputation reduces the risk profile for international partners.