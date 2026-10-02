Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to Launch 400 Tbps Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Link

A new high-capacity fiber-optic communication line connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is expected to become operational in less than a month, according to Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy.

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Speaking at the CAMCA 2026 regional forum in Baku, Jabbarov stated that the project is designed to create a high-performance data transmission channel between Asia and Europe. The infrastructure involves a submarine trunk internet cable stretching approximately 390 kilometers across the floor of the Caspian Sea.

The line physically links the port city of Aktau in Kazakhstan with Sumgait in Azerbaijan. Once active, the channel is projected to have a maximum capacity of up to 400 Tbps, positioning the infrastructure as an alternative digital route for trans-regional traffic via the Caspian basin.

The completion of the physical installation was previously noted on August 5, when reports confirmed that the submarine cable had successfully reached the Kazakh coastline.