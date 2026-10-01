Organ donation in India: How the system works and what law says

The Karnataka High Court recently cleared the way for a 52-year-old bachelor to donate a kidney to an unrelated recipient, highlighting a complex legal landscape for altruistic organ donation in India. While the state government is now drafting specific guidelines to manage such cases, the ruling underscores the tension between facilitating genuine humanitarian acts and preventing the illegal organ trade.

India's organ transplant framework is governed by the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, along with its 2011 amendments and 2014 rules. The law is designed to regulate the removal, storage, and transplantation of organs while strictly prohibiting commercial dealings.

The system operates through a three-tier administrative structure to ensure fair distribution:

NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation): The apex body under the Directorate General of Health Services that manages the national registry and sets protocols.

The apex body under the Directorate General of Health Services that manages the national registry and sets protocols. ROTTOs (Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations): Coordinating bodies at the regional level.

Coordinating bodies at the regional level. SOTTOs (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations): State-level entities managing waiting lists and procurement.

Under THOTA, living donors are divided into two categories: near relatives and non-related donors. A near relative-defined as a spouse, child, grandchild, sibling, parent, or grandparent-requires approval from the doctor in charge of the transplant centre. Non-related donors, however, must obtain clearance from a state-established authorisation committee.

Altruistic donation-giving an organ without financial gain or prohibited benefits-is legal under Section 9(3) of THOTA, provided the donor is motivated by "affection or attachment" or other special reasons. To prevent commercial transactions from being disguised as altruism, the authorisation committee scrutinizes these cases to ensure the decision is voluntary and free from inducement.

The law takes a hard line on illegal organ trading. Under Section 19, any involvement in the payment or negotiation of organ sales, or the submission of false affidavits to mimic a relative-based donation, is a criminal offence. Penalties for unauthorised organ removal include up to 10 years in prison and a ₹20 lakh fine. Commercial dealings carry harsher penalties, with fines reaching up to ₹1 crore.

While Kerala has already established formal guidelines for altruistic donations, other states like Karnataka are currently moving toward structured protocols following judicial interventions. These domestic laws align with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guiding principles, which advocate for voluntary, non-remunerated donation and equitable allocation.