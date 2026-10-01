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Uzbekistan Penalties for Negligent Parents Jump 20% to 200,000 Cases

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has seen a significant increase in administrative penalties for parents failing to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing and education of their children. In 2025, over 200,000 parents were held accountable-a 20% rise compared to the previous year.

The data reveals a deeper layer of family tension: nearly 75,000 of these cases involved parents who demonstrated negative behavior in their relationships with their children.

Law enforcement officials link these figures to a cycle of youth crime. Ugiloy Bozorova, head of the crime prevention service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, states that a lack of parental supervision and attention is a primary driver behind juvenile offenses, particularly property-related crimes.

According to Bozorova, the risk of a minor committing a crime increases when they are left unsupervised during their free time, fail to attend school regularly, or fall under the influence of negative peer groups.

Surayo Rahmonova, the Children's Ombudsman, emphasized that these statistics are not just numbers but indicators of systemic issues that require urgent attention. Rahmonova noted that the scale of the problem necessitates a closer look at the specific pressures and failures within the home environment that lead to such widespread administrative violations.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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