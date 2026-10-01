US sanctions Tajik national for aiding Iranian financial network

The US Department of the Treasury has added Suhrob Oymahmadov, a Tajik national, to its sanctions list for facilitating the financial operations of Iranian billionaire Bobak Zanjani. Oymahmadov is identified as the head of Zedx DMCC, a UAE-based firm integrated into Zanjani's broader network.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Zulfugar Karimov is licensed under Free Shelf with folders

According to US authorities, the network managed by Zanjani utilizes complex financial structures and digital tools to bypass international sanctions and move funds to Iranian entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The sanctions, administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), result in the freezing of any assets Oymahmadov holds within US jurisdiction and prohibit US citizens and companies from conducting business with him.

Oymahmadov's professional trajectory shows a long-standing alignment with Zanjani's interests. Between 2011 and 2014, he served as the chairman of Asian Express Airlines, a company owned by Zanjani that was itself subject to Western sanctions. His recent roles include managing BZ Diamond in Dubai-a firm operated by Zanjani's sister, Bahora Mortazo Zanjani-and heading a Tajikistan-Uzbekistan investment company from 2021 to 2023.

Public records indicate Oymahmadov is a graduate of the Tajikistan State University of Commerce and was previously linked to Mahmadamin Oymahmadov, Tajikistan's former trade representative in Iran. He also had a brief foray into politics, running for a parliamentary seat in 2011 under the Party of Economic Reforms of Tajikistan.

This case highlights a recurring pattern of Tajik financial actors entering the orbit of sanctioned entities. Recently, the European Union targeted three Tajik banks-Spitamen Bank, Dushanbe City Bank, and Commercebank Tajikistan-accusing them of indirectly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Those banks were only removed from the blacklist after the National Bank of Tajikistan engaged in diplomatic consultations with European partners.

Neither Oymahmadov nor Tajik government officials have commented on the latest US sanctions.