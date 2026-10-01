Washington Expels Iranian Delegation After UN Talks Stalemate

Washington expelled the Iranian delegation, effectively ending a round of diplomatic contact that yielded no concessions. Axios reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian representatives to leave the United States immediately following a stalemate in negotiations on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Марко Рубио

The move signals a breakdown in procedural dialogue rather than the start of a new conflict cycle. Politician and analyst Nikita Mendkovich assessed the situation as a continuation of an existing standoff. He noted that Washington has already maintained a policy of pressure on Tehran, including sanctions against Iran's energy sector partners.

Mendkovich argued that the potential for further escalation is limited because the two sides are already in a state of permanent tension. "I doubt escalation is possible — where else would it go? The U. S. strikes Iran periodically. This can be called another failure of diplomatic settlement: the U. S. refuses to meet Iran's demands, and Iran has no reason to yield,” he stated.

He predicted that Tehran's response will be formal and largely symbolic. "I think Iran will give some kind of formal response, but it probably won't have much sense. They may simply wait for the next U. S. strike and respond asymmetrically. That's all,” Mendkovich explained.

Regarding the timeline for resolution, the expert offered a pessimistic forecast. He expects no progress in negotiations until the U. S. midterm elections are concluded. The diplomatic freeze may persist until the end of President Donald Trump's current term.

Amid this political uncertainty, the White House continues to use international platforms for domestic objectives, even treating summit invitations as gestures of goodwill. Tehran, meanwhile, remains focused on bypassing restrictions to maintain economic stability and avoid isolation.