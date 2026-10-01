World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Washington Expels Iranian Delegation After UN Talks Stalemate

World

Washington expelled the Iranian delegation, effectively ending a round of diplomatic contact that yielded no concessions. Axios reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian representatives to leave the United States immediately following a stalemate in negotiations on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Марко Рубио
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Марко Рубио

The move signals a breakdown in procedural dialogue rather than the start of a new conflict cycle. Politician and analyst Nikita Mendkovich assessed the situation as a continuation of an existing standoff. He noted that Washington has already maintained a policy of pressure on Tehran, including sanctions against Iran's energy sector partners.

Mendkovich argued that the potential for further escalation is limited because the two sides are already in a state of permanent tension. "I doubt escalation is possible — where else would it go? The U. S. strikes Iran periodically. This can be called another failure of diplomatic settlement: the U. S. refuses to meet Iran's demands, and Iran has no reason to yield,” he stated.

He predicted that Tehran's response will be formal and largely symbolic. "I think Iran will give some kind of formal response, but it probably won't have much sense. They may simply wait for the next U. S. strike and respond asymmetrically. That's all,” Mendkovich explained.

Regarding the timeline for resolution, the expert offered a pessimistic forecast. He expects no progress in negotiations until the U. S. midterm elections are concluded. The diplomatic freeze may persist until the end of President Donald Trump's current term.

Amid this political uncertainty, the White House continues to use international platforms for domestic objectives, even treating summit invitations as gestures of goodwill. Tehran, meanwhile, remains focused on bypassing restrictions to maintain economic stability and avoid isolation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
World
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Asia
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Vietnam Defense Expo: Russia reveals new weapon to international buyers
Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack Alexander Shtorm East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years Andrey Mihayloff Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled Alexander Artamonov
Flydubai Flight FZ1073: Pilot Brawl, Hijack Alert and a Sudden 14,000-Foot Descent
Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Last materials
Butterflies Dodge Predators Using Motion Illusions
Washington Expels Iranian Delegation After UN Talks Stalemate
Madagascar Signs MOU for 120 MW Volobe Amont Hydro Plant
Kyrgyz banks move $100 million for Russian sanctions evasion network
Kazakhstan to build 125 billion tenge shipyard for maritime drones
CAQM triggers winter smog protocols in NCR with strict PUCC and vehicle emission curbs
The heart's companion: Why juices can't compare to fresh fruits
High Collar Coats: Autumn 2026 Style Guide
Anatomical traits that allow domestic cats to squeeze through tight spaces
Aston Martin DBX GT: A Compliant Alternative to the S
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.