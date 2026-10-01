Kyrgyz banks move $100 million for Russian sanctions evasion network

An investigation by The New York Times has identified Kyrgyzstan as a critical node in an international network designed to bypass Western sanctions on Russia. At the center of this operation is A7, a financial company linked to Ilan Shor, a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Russia.

The $100 Million Conduit

According to the report, the A7 network processed over $500 million in transactions within a four-month period last year. Of this total, $100 million flowed through accounts held in Kyrgyz banks. The investigation specifically highlights the use of Aiyl Bank, which is 100% state-owned, and Eldik Bank.

The mechanism relies on a discrepancy in sanction targets: while Russian banks are heavily restricted, Kyrgyz financial institutions remain accessible. This allows A7 to move funds from Russian entities to shell companies globally to procure restricted goods.

Dual-Use Goods and 'Paper' Trade

The primary objective of these transactions is the procurement of components for Russian drones and other military equipment that Russia cannot produce domestically due to US sanctions. The investigation reveals a pattern of structural deception in trade documentation:

A Kyrgyz-registered trading company was cited in a transaction worth approximately $1 million.

Official documents listed the purchase of car mats, polishing agents, and protective eyewear.

The actual funds, however, were diverted to acquire drone components.

A7 also utilizes cryptocurrency to obscure the money trail. In Kyrgyzstan, the company registered "A7 Kyrgyzstan" and "Old Vector," and launched a stablecoin called A7A5, pegged to the ruble. While the broader Kyrgyz crypto market has grown-with transaction volumes jumping from 923 billion soms in 2024 to over 2.7 trillion soms by the end of 2025-experts suggest the A7A5 token is used exclusively by a closed circle of operatives rather than the general public.

Government Response and the 'Balancing Act'

President Sadyr Japarov has publicly denied that Kyrgyzstan is facilitating the export of war-related goods. During a visit to New York in September, Japarov stated that while the country's economy has grown, this is not due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, asserting that Kyrgyzstan adheres to UN laws and international sanctions.

The Kyrgyz government has taken some visible steps to mitigate risk, including shutting down 50 companies linked to A7 and auditing Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank. However, the scale of the crypto-sector's growth and the continued use of state banks suggest a deeper structural challenge.

Economic Implications

The situation places Bishkek in a complex position. While the influx of "parallel imports" and transit trade has fueled a domestic economic boom, it exposes the country to secondary sanctions. Currently, 31 Kyrgyz companies-including five banks such as Keremet Bank and Capital Bank-are already under Western sanctions.

The evidence suggests that while the state may periodically close shell companies to appease Western regulators, the underlying financial infrastructure remains open to high-volume, high-risk Russian capital flows, creating a tension between immediate GDP growth and long-term financial stability.