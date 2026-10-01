CAQM triggers winter smog protocols in NCR with strict PUCC and vehicle emission curbs

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has triggered winter smog protocols across the National Capital Region (NCR), mandating strict enforcement against vehicle emissions and crop residue burning as air quality begins to deteriorate.

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Effective October 1, fuel and CNG stations across the NCR are prohibited from refuelling vehicles that lack a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). To ensure compliance, authorities are deploying Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems to identify and block non-compliant vehicles in real-time.

The crackdown extends to the transport sector, with a renewed ban on BS-IV and older commercial goods vehicles entering Delhi. Additionally, the CAQM is monitoring the mandatory phase-out of all diesel auto-rickshaws across the NCR, a process set for completion by December 31, 2026. Delivery firms, e-commerce companies, and cab aggregators will now face surprise inspections to verify their transition to cleaner mobility.

Agricultural burning remains a primary concern. Data from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute recorded 114 residue-burning incidents between September 15 and 30 across six states, with Punjab (59) and Uttar Pradesh (32) reporting the highest numbers. The CAQM has directed Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to enforce the 2026 action plan, focusing on crop diversification and direct-seeded rice to eliminate stubble fires.

Industrial and urban dust management has also been scaled up. Enforcement agencies have been ordered to deploy mechanical road-sweepers at identified hotspots and conduct unannounced raids on construction sites, stone-crushers, and facilities using diesel generator sets.

While Delhi recorded its lowest September average AQI in five years (102), the CAQM's preemptive measures aim to prevent the severe pollutant trapping typically seen during the winter months.