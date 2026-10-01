Algeria Advances SoutH2 Corridor with Italy, Germany, and Austria

Algeria will host representatives from Tunisia, Italy, Germany, and Austria on October 1 to advance the SoutH2 Corridor. The four nations aim to finalize the technical and financial structures required to pump renewable hydrogen from North Africa into Europe. This meeting continues the dialogue established in January in Rome, where the parties signed a declaration of intent.

Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom Gazprom, gas pipeline construction

The planned pipeline spans 3,300 kilometers. Developers estimate the system will move four million tons of hydrogen annually. Construction is slated for a phased launch in the early 2030s. Roughly 65% of the route will use existing gas infrastructure retrofitted for hydrogen transport.

Italy serves as the logistical hub. Hydrogen crosses the Mediterranean to Italian terminals, then distributes to domestic industry, Austria, and Germany.

For Algeria, the project diversifies energy exports. The country already supplies gas to Italy via Tunisia, but hydrogen requires new assets: electrolysis units, renewable power stations, and storage facilities.

Tech scouting is underway. In late September, a German business delegation visited Algeria and Tunisia to assess storage and green power-to-fuel processing capabilities. Sonatrach and the German utility VNG are currently testing green hydrogen production technologies in Arzew.

Economic viability hinges on four variables: the price of green electricity, water availability, electrolyzer costs, and Europe's willingness to sign long-term purchase contracts.

The European Union is funding part of the groundwork. In 2025, the Brussels commission allocated €24 million to Snam for technical studies and preparation of the Italian network segment.