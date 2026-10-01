Posthumous Organ Donation Consents in Kazakhstan Jump 68% as Refusals Still Dominate

The number of Kazakhstani citizens formally consenting to posthumous organ donation has increased by nearly 68% over the past year, according to Ministry of Health data provided to Kursiv.

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As of September 1, 2026, 17,158 official consents are registered in the eGov system, up from 10,234 in the previous year. Total filings regarding organ donation-including both consents and refusals-reached 184,191, a 38.7% increase year-on-year.

Despite the growth in consents, the majority of applicants continue to opt out. Official refusals rose from 122,601 to 167,033 (+36.2%). However, the share of those willing to donate has risen from 7.7% to 9.3% of the total registered requests.

The push for increased donation comes as the country faces a significant shortage of organs. Health Minister Akmaral Alnazorova reported that currently, 4,311 citizens are waiting for kidney transplants, 314 for liver, 212 for heart, and 30 for lungs.

Aida Baleva, Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council, also publicly declared her consent to be a posthumous donor, noting that 4,739 people are currently on waiting lists and that the actual rate of posthumous donation remains below 10%.

The practical application of these procedures was recently demonstrated in Astana, where a single donor process resulted in the retrieval of a heart, lung, and liver for three patients on the waiting list.