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AI Takes Control of Delhi Roads: Bold Move to Reshape Traffic Flow

World

The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹1,789.52 crore outlay for the implementation of an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Delhi. The project aims to restructure traffic flow across 42 critical corridors using an integrated digital framework.

A bright street market in India with a minibus and goods
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova
A bright street market in India with a minibus and goods

The system replaces static signal timings with AI-driven adaptive signals that adjust in real-time based on actual vehicle density. This mechanism shifts traffic control from pre-set timers to data-led responses, reducing idling time at junctions.

Technical deployment includes automated enforcement tools and real-time data sensors to monitor congestion levels. These components will feed into a centralised system to detect bottlenecks and trigger interventions immediately.

The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months. The current stage is the official budget approval and administrative sanction, which allows the transition to the procurement and installation phase across the designated corridors.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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