Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe

Andrey Burim, the Belarusian streamer known as Mellstroy, has vanished from social media after posting a video claiming he was detained by Interpol on behalf of Kazakh authorities. The clip was deleted shortly after publication on September 30, sparking speculation about his actual legal status.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet is licensed under Public domain Detention

Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency (AFM), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Interpol have not officially confirmed the arrest.

The Case: 3.6 Billion Tenge and 22 Shell Companies

The legal pressure on Burim stems from a Kazakhstan court's decision to order his arrest in absentia. The AFM is investigating the streamer for organizing an illegal gambling operation via the Mellstroy. game platform.

According to the investigation, the operation functioned as follows:

Recruitment: Burim used cash prizes and challenges to drive Kazakh users to the casino.

Burim used cash prizes and challenges to drive Kazakh users to the casino. Marketing: Followers were incentivized to act as promoters, creating provocative videos featuring the casino's branding.

Followers were incentivized to act as promoters, creating provocative videos featuring the casino's branding. Money Laundering: The AFM alleges that 22 shell companies were used to legitimize funds. Over 3.6 billion tenge (approx. $8 million) flowed through POS terminals and electronic wallets.

The agency further claims the scheme targeted minors and facilitated the illegal transfer of capital to offshore accounts.

Performance or Prosecution?

Burim has a history of using his legal troubles for engagement. While he previously claimed Interpol interest while residing in Cyprus, the current court order for his arrest in Kazakhstan is a formal legal fact. It remains unclear whether his current silence is a result of actual custody or another staged provocation for his audience.