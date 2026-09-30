Centre to amend IT Rules to ban social media accounts for users under 18

The Central Government has informed the Supreme Court that it intends to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to prohibit users under the age of 18 from creating social media accounts.

During a hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the government would transition age restrictions from voluntary guidelines to a statutory obligation. The move follows arguments that agreements between minors and social media platforms are void contracts under Indian law.

The legal challenge was initiated by the NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance. The petition highlights a contradiction between platform terms of service and Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, which deems minors incompetent to enter into contracts. The NGO is not seeking a total ban on internet access but is demanding enforceable age-verification mechanisms and mandatory parental consent.

Justice Bagchi noted that many platforms, registered under US law, have imported foreign restrictions into the Indian digital space, which is impermissible. The court urged the Centre to ensure that social media intermediaries modify their software and technical architecture to align with Indian statutory requirements.

The push for stricter regulation comes as the court considers the risks of online grooming, sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, and behavioral profiling of children. While the Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a broader framework, the petitioners argue that the immediate legal incapacity of minors to contract provides sufficient grounds for the government to act now.

Solicitor General Mehta confirmed that the government would take necessary steps to control intermediaries, ensuring that platforms are fashioned to comply with domestic laws.