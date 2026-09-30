Central Asia's intra-regional trade grows 82% but remains stuck at 5% of total turnover

Central Asia's Trade Loop: Growth Without Structural Shift

Between 2020 and 2025, intra-regional trade in Central Asia expanded by 82%, climbing from $6.6 billion to $11.9 billion. While this pace slightly exceeds the growth of the region's total global trade (which rose 76.1% to $253 billion), the structural weight of regional ties remains static. Intra-regional trade consistently represents only 5% of the area's total global turnover.

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The evidence suggests that while neighbors are trading more, they have not yet built a self-sustaining internal economic circuit. Global markets-specifically China, Russia, the EU, and Turkey-continue to dominate the region's economic gravity.

The Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Axis

The regional trade map remains highly concentrated. Kazakhstan has solidified its position as the primary supplier, accounting for 55.6% of all intra-regional exports in 2025, with its volume nearly doubling to $6.6 billion.

The central gravity of the region resides in the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan corridor. Together, their mutual trade totaled $4.9 billion in 2025, representing 41% of all intra-regional flows. However, the balance is skewed: Kazakhstan exported $3.5 billion to Uzbekistan, while receiving $1.3 billion in return.

Uzbekistan: The Regional Hub vs. Net Importer

Uzbekistan presents a paradox. In absolute terms, its regional exports grew by 44% to $2.7 billion. Yet, its relative share of intra-regional trade dropped from 28.5% in 2020 to 22.6% in 2025 because neighbors grew faster.

More telling is the shift in Uzbekistan's trade balance. Regional imports surged by 86% to $5 billion, resulting in a $2.3 billion deficit. This indicates that Uzbekistan is evolving into the region's primary consumption hub-a critical market for its neighbors-even as it struggles to maintain the same pace of exports into the neighborhood.

The Emerging Players: Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan showed the most aggressive pivot toward its neighbors. Its exports to Central Asia grew 2.8 times, reaching $1.3 billion by 2025, with Uzbekistan absorbing 78.2% of these shipments. This marks a clear shift in Ashgabat's export orientation.

Kyrgyzstan remains deeply dependent on the region, with intra-regional trade accounting for 18.8% of its total turnover. While its exports grew, its imports from the region soared from $729 million to $2.1 billion, leaving Kyrgyzstan with a $1.2 billion deficit.

Structural Summary

Net Exporters: Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. They leverage raw materials, energy, and food to maintain positive balances.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. They leverage raw materials, energy, and food to maintain positive balances. Net Importers: Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. These economies rely on regional partners to satisfy domestic demand.

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. These economies rely on regional partners to satisfy domestic demand. The Diversification Trend: Trade is moving beyond simple bilateral lines. Kazakhstan is increasing flows to Kyrgyzstan; Uzbekistan is deepening ties with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The data reveals a region that is becoming more interconnected but remains fragmented. Central Asia is transitioning from isolated national markets to a loose network of interdependence, though it has yet to move from simple commodity exchange to deep industrial cooperation.