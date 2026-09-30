Central Asia's intra-regional trade grows 82% but remains stuck at 5% of total turnover

Between 2020 and 2025, intra-regional trade in Central Asia expanded by 82%, climbing from $6.6 billion to $11.9 billion. While this pace slightly exceeds the growth of the region's total global trade (which rose 76.1% to $253 billion), the structural weight of regional ties remains static. Intra-regional trade consistently represents only 5% of the area's total global turnover.
The evidence suggests that while neighbors are trading more, they have not yet built a self-sustaining internal economic circuit. Global markets-specifically China, Russia, the EU, and Turkey-continue to dominate the region's economic gravity.
The regional trade map remains highly concentrated. Kazakhstan has solidified its position as the primary supplier, accounting for 55.6% of all intra-regional exports in 2025, with its volume nearly doubling to $6.6 billion.
The central gravity of the region resides in the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan corridor. Together, their mutual trade totaled $4.9 billion in 2025, representing 41% of all intra-regional flows. However, the balance is skewed: Kazakhstan exported $3.5 billion to Uzbekistan, while receiving $1.3 billion in return.
Uzbekistan presents a paradox. In absolute terms, its regional exports grew by 44% to $2.7 billion. Yet, its relative share of intra-regional trade dropped from 28.5% in 2020 to 22.6% in 2025 because neighbors grew faster.
More telling is the shift in Uzbekistan's trade balance. Regional imports surged by 86% to $5 billion, resulting in a $2.3 billion deficit. This indicates that Uzbekistan is evolving into the region's primary consumption hub-a critical market for its neighbors-even as it struggles to maintain the same pace of exports into the neighborhood.
Turkmenistan showed the most aggressive pivot toward its neighbors. Its exports to Central Asia grew 2.8 times, reaching $1.3 billion by 2025, with Uzbekistan absorbing 78.2% of these shipments. This marks a clear shift in Ashgabat's export orientation.
Kyrgyzstan remains deeply dependent on the region, with intra-regional trade accounting for 18.8% of its total turnover. While its exports grew, its imports from the region soared from $729 million to $2.1 billion, leaving Kyrgyzstan with a $1.2 billion deficit.
The data reveals a region that is becoming more interconnected but remains fragmented. Central Asia is transitioning from isolated national markets to a loose network of interdependence, though it has yet to move from simple commodity exchange to deep industrial cooperation.
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