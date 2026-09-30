Turkmenistan implements genetic and competitive standards for Akhal-Teke breeding

Turkmenistan is shifting the management of Akhal-Teke horse breeding toward a formalized international system, moving from general promotion to specific technical and genetic standards. A series of decrees signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on September 28 establishes a recurring global competitive cycle and a scientific framework for the breed.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Raven horse in the meadow

The primary structural change is the introduction of a World Championship for equestrian sports and an Akhal-Teke beauty contest, to be held every five years. The International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding will determine the specific venues and dates for these events.

To move beyond exhibition and into competitive sport, the government has ordered the development of specialized training programs. These curricula are designed to meet international requirements for show jumping and other equestrian disciplines, specifically aimed at qualifying the breed for Olympic-level competition. This is paired with the creation of new international prizes and Cups under the Association's banner.

The administrative focus has also expanded into genetics and veterinary science. A new International Breeding Council for Akhal-Teke horses will coordinate global pedigree data and genetic protection. This council will oversee research programs focusing on:

Biotechnology and genetic mapping of the breed;

Veterinary health and optimized feeding protocols;

The preservation of the breed's gene pool through scientific research.

On the economic side, equestrian tourism is now a designated pillar of the Association's international activity. The mandate includes developing new travel routes that combine ecology and history, requiring partnerships with foreign tourism organizations and specialist exchange programs.

The Association has expanded its membership to include both Turkmen and foreign nationals. The next formal step in this process is the XVII meeting of the Association, scheduled for April 2027 in Ashgabat.