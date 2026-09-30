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Spain Household Savings Rate Hits 2.5-Year Low as Consumption Outpaces Income Growth

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Spanish households are shifting from saving to spending, a trend marked by a notable decline in the savings rate. In the second quarter, this rate fell to 11% of disposable income, reaching its lowest point in two and a half years, according to data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE).

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A family with a child

Household Spending Outpaces Income Growth

While family incomes saw a healthy increase of 5.5% to reach €303.9 billion, household expenditures grew at a faster pace. Consumption rose by 7.1%, and investments increased by 5.6%. This dynamic led to a 0.6% reduction in total savings, which now stand at €57 billion compared to the same period last year.

Internal Demand Drives Savings Decline

The erosion of Spain's financial cushion is primarily driven by escalating domestic spending. Spaniards are allocating more funds towards both immediate purchases and longer-term investments. This shift has impacted the sector's self-financing capacity, which dropped by 3.9% to €34.9 billion. Concurrently, the government budget deficit widened from €28.1 billion to €32 billion.

Mixed Performance in the Corporate Sector

The private sector presents a mixed picture. Non-financial corporations have moved from a deficit to a profit of €256 million. However, the surplus for non-financial institutions saw a contraction, falling to €10.4 billion.

External Position Weakens Amidst Trade Imbalance

Spain's external economic standing has weakened, primarily due to a deteriorating trade balance. The country's capacity to attract foreign financing has diminished by nearly €6 billion, now standing at €13.6 billion, equivalent to 3.1% of GDP. Earnings from exports of goods and services have declined, contributing to this slowdown.

Overall economic resilience, adjusted for seasonality, settled at 3.3% of GDP, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the previous quarter. Despite these headwinds, Gross National Income (GNI) shows positive momentum, increasing by 5.3% to exceed €445 billion. This growth is largely attributed to increased payments to employees, signaling an expansion in wage funds, with corporate profits contributing less significantly to the overall rise.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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