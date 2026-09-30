Kazakhstan Shuts Down 20 Fraud Call Centers Operating from Ukraine

Kazakhstan has shut down more than 20 call centers operating out of Ukraine that targeted Kazakh citizens in large-scale fraud schemes. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sanjar Adilov confirmed that 18 suspects are currently in custody in Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Telephone scammer

The operation highlights the borderless nature of digital crime, where perpetrators operate remotely to bypass local jurisdictions. Adilov noted that the crackdown targeted both electronic and digital fraud networks.

Domestic Trends and Detection Rates

While offshore operations continue, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports a dip in domestic internet fraud. In the first eight months of 2026, 14,417 crimes were registered, compared to 16,564 during the same period last year-a 13% decline.

Despite the drop in overall volume, the police report a 7% increase in the detection and clearance rate of these crimes.

To further curb the trend, Kazakhstan is moving to integrate its security databases with counterparts in the CIS, Qatar, and the EU to track and apprehend transnational fraudsters more effectively.