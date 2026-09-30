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Indian Coast Guard seizes ₹3,000 crore worth of narcotics from Iranian dhow in Arabian Sea

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The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have intercepted an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea, seizing 526 kg of high-grade heroin and methamphetamine. The operation, conducted west of Lakshadweep, led to the arrest of five Pakistani nationals who were operating the vessel.

The contraband is estimated to be worth over ₹3,000 crore in the international illicit market. According to the ICG, the interception followed a coordinated sea-air surveillance operation triggered by a tip-off, resulting in a hot pursuit and the boarding of the dhow. The vessel, the crew, and the drugs have been transported to Mumbai under armed escort for joint interrogation and multi-agency investigation.

This seizure is particularly significant due to the high value and potency of the specific narcotics involved-heroin and methamphetamine. Investigators are now working to trace the consignment's origin, its intended destination, and the financial and logistical networks behind the shipment.

The operation is part of a tightening maritime security net along India's western coast. Recent interceptions include a 203 kg crystalline narcotics haul in February and a ₹1,150 crore cocaine seizure off the Mundra coast in May. In April 2025, authorities recovered 307.5 kg of narcotics off Gujarat, and in March 2024, a Pakistani boat was intercepted 350 km from Porbandar with 80 kg of drugs.

The largest recent haul occurred in November 2024 in the Andaman Sea, where the Coast Guard seized over 6,000 kg of methamphetamine from a Myanmar-origin vessel, valued at approximately ₹36,000 crore. These operations reflect a broader strategy to disrupt foreign narco-terrorism networks and prevent synthetic substances from reaching the Indian mainland.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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