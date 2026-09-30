EU shells out extra €100 billion for energy, revealing deep-seated economic dependencies

European Union officials announced that Brussels paid over €100 billion more for imported oil and gas this year than it would have otherwise. Dan Jørgensen, the EU's energy commissioner, clarified that this figure represents a pure price premium. The volume of fuel delivered remained constant, but the cost skyrocketed due to global market shifts.

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Jørgensen stated that these payments expose a structural vulnerability in the European economy. While dependence on Russian supplies has diminished, the bloc remains tethered to volatile global markets and Middle Eastern feedstocks. Price fluctuations in those regions transmit directly to European consumers and industrial operators, eroding margins and raising household costs.

Brussels is accelerating a pivot toward domestic electricity generation to sever this dependency. The strategy involves replacing imported hydrocarbons with renewable power generated within the EU. An electrification plan launched at the start of the year underpins this shift, aiming to decouple energy security from external supply chains.

Simultaneously, EU negotiators are reviewing a package to modernize cross-border grid infrastructure. The goal is to create a unified, interconnected network that allows electricity to flow freely between member states. This connectivity is intended to optimize resource allocation and reduce wholesale costs for manufacturers and end-users.

The urgency driving these measures stems from persistent instability in the Middle East and Iran. The risk of new supply disruptions is pushing the EU beyond simple supplier substitution. The policy focus is now shifting toward building structural energy autonomy, a buffer against external shocks that cannot be resolved by changing vendors.