First steel bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor installed in Maharashtra

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The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has installed the first steel bridge in Maharashtra for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. The 100-metre-long structure, weighing 1,405 metric tonnes, was placed over National Highway-3 at Dive-Anjur village in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor/themes/13289050/ by Фото: Максим Мишин. Пресс-служба Мэра и Правительства Москвы Workers building a bridge

The bridge stands 14 metres high and shares the same width. To complete the installation, NHSRCL used an automated pulling system during scheduled night traffic blocks to avoid disrupting highway commuters. The structure is equipped with elastomeric bearings to absorb vibrations and a protective painting system for long-term durability.

Logistically, the bridge was fabricated at a specialised workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The components were transported 1,300 km via heavy trailers to the site in Thane, where they were assembled before the final launch.

This project marks a milestone in the corridor's infrastructure, with 16 of the 28 planned steel bridges now complete. The 508-km dedicated line will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities.