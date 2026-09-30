Morocco emerges as top Chinese ammonia importer to drive fertilizer exports

Morocco has emerged as the primary destination for Chinese ammonia, importing 51,050 tons in May alone. According to China's General Administration of Customs (GACC), this represents over 27% of China's total ammonia exports for the month, which reached 185,000 tons. This 163% surge in volume positions Morocco ahead of other major importers, including Australia (34,344 tons), South Africa (24,997 tons), and India (24,683 tons).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Eco-friendly ammonia production

Unlike most importers, Morocco treats ammonia as an industrial feedstock rather than a finished product. The raw material is processed at state-owned OCP Group plants in Jorf Lasfar and Safi, where it is converted into diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP) for global export. By integrating this processing stage, Morocco has shifted from a consumer to a global supplier, bypassing the systemic dependency on imported fertilizers that characterizes much of the African continent.

The Regional Gap and Chinese Market Entry

Sub-Saharan Africa remains heavily dependent on external supplies, importing roughly 80% of its fertilizers. The disparity in agricultural inputs is stark: while the global average fertilizer use stands at 139 kg per hectare, it drops to below 25 kg across 37 Sub-Saharan nations. Sudan, Tanzania, and Somalia show particularly high dependency rates, ranging from 30% to 54%.

Beijing is leveraging this structural deficit. In the first five months of 2026, Chinese fertilizer exports rose 11.9% to 14.36 million tons, with total value climbing 23.4% to $3.347 billion, reflecting higher price points. Ammonium sulfate drove this growth, increasing 20% to 8.37 million tons. Conversely, DAP exports fell by nearly 80% as China prioritized its domestic market.

Supply Chain Shifts and Infrastructure Bets

The realignment of trade flows follows volatility in the global nitrogen market. High natural gas costs in Europe and geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz pushed Middle Eastern urea prices from $500 to $700 per ton by mid-March. China, utilizing coal-based urea production, filled this gap, though the government imposed strict export controls on all shipments starting July 16.

Beyond trade, China is shifting toward equity and infrastructure in African extraction. This includes a $171 million investment in potash mining in Congo-Brazzaville, the launch of a 300,000-ton urea plant in Zambia via Wuhuan Engineering, and a phosphate complex in Egypt through Sichuan Jinnuo. These moves target a regional fertilizer market estimated at $16.7 billion in 2025, projected to reach $23.43 billion by 2031.