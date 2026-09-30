India's demographic dividend faces erosion as fertility rates drop

India's long-standing demographic advantage is beginning to erode as fertility rates drop below the replacement level, Moody's Ratings warned on Tuesday. The shift in age structure suggests that while India currently possesses a young workforce, it is on a trajectory toward a significantly older population by the latter half of the century.

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For decades, rapid population growth acted as a tailwind for India's economic expansion and sovereign creditworthiness. However, Moody's notes that this dynamic is reversing. A shrinking pool of young workers will eventually constrain the country's productive capacity, while a reduction in the number of households and consumers is expected to dampen overall domestic demand.

To offset these demographic headwinds and sustain GDP growth, the agency suggests India will need to pivot its economic strategy toward higher productivity per worker rather than relying on a growing labor supply.

The report places India within a broader global trend. Global fertility has plummeted from 4.9 children per woman in 1950 to approximately 2.2 today, barely hovering above the 2.1 replacement threshold. Currently, over 70% of the global population resides in countries where fertility is at or below this critical level.

While East Asian nations like Japan-where nearly 30% of the population is over 65-and South Korea are already facing acute aging crises, emerging markets including Brazil, Thailand, Turkiye, and India are now following the same path. Moody's highlights that countries experiencing the sharpest fertility declines today will likely witness the most rapid aging process in the coming decades.