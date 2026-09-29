Section 301 Tariffs and Labour Mobility Divide Stalling India-US Trade Pact

India and the United States are navigating a complex trade impasse where a pending bilateral agreement is viewed as the primary vehicle for stabilizing diplomatic ties. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar indicated that while a framework for the first phase was finalized in February, the path to a signed deal has been hindered by structural economic differences and shifting US tariff policies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ryan from Toronto, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Streets of India

The core friction lies in the asymmetric nature of the two economies. Jaishankar noted that India's economy is driven by small-scale producers and agriculture, creating a stark contrast with the US industrial structure. This disparity makes rapid negotiations difficult, as any trade concession carries significant risks for India's small-scale sector.

The timeline of the agreement has been further disrupted by US domestic legal and regulatory shifts. After the US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs imposed under emergency powers, Washington shifted its approach. In July, the US applied an additional 10% tariff on Indian imports under Section 301 of the Trade Act, following an investigation into goods allegedly produced with forced labour.

This Section 301 process now acts as the main bottleneck. While Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently described the pact as essentially finished, its execution depends on the US providing India with a competitive edge over rivals such as China, Bangladesh, and ASEAN nations in the American market.

Beyond tariffs, Jaishankar highlighted a growing divide between the economics and politics of labor mobility. He observed that while the movement of professionals was previously seen as a mutual economic gain, it has now become a volatile political issue within the US, influenced heavily by public opinion and social media.

The immediate next step for the trade talks will be a meeting between Minister Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during Goyal's visit to the US from September 29 to October 5. The goal is to determine if the current Section 301 frictions can be resolved to finally close the agreement and remove the current 'bumps' in the bilateral relationship.