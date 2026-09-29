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Uzbekistan outpaces Kazakhstan in Asian auto production rankings

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

China, Japan, and India maintained their positions as the dominant automotive hubs in Asia for 2025, while Uzbekistan entered the region's top ten, leaving Kazakhstan behind, according to data from Seasia Stats and the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA).

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Regional Output

Asia-Pacific production reached 59.2 million vehicles last year, accounting for over 61% of the global total of 96.4 million units. The regional leaders by volume are:

  • China: 34.53 million
  • Japan: 8.41 million
  • India: 6.49 million
  • South Korea: 4.10 million
  • Thailand: 1.46 million
  • Indonesia: 1.15 million
  • Iran: 915,210
  • Malaysia: 747,780
  • Uzbekistan: 462,343
  • Taiwan: ~275,000

Central Asian Comparison

Uzbekistan's output rose to 462,343 units, up from 433,600 the previous year. In contrast, Kazakhstan's production stood at 171,100 vehicles-a 17.8% increase over 2024, according to the Kazakhstan Automotive Union.

This puts Uzbekistan's production volume 2.7 times higher than that of Kazakhstan.

Local Growth Trends

Despite missing the regional top ten, Kazakhstan has seen recent growth. Data for the first eight months of 2026 shows a 31% overall increase in automotive production, with passenger car output rising by 34%. The five largest brands by production volume in Kazakhstan are Hyundai, Chevrolet, Kia, Changan, and Chery.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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