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India launches first LNG-powered train amid shift to high-capacity freight

World

India has launched its first train powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), departing from the Sabarmati station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The rollout is part of a 14.72 billion rupee ($175 million) infrastructure upgrade package.

Holiday subway train with Indian tricolor
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Santosh4118, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Holiday subway train with Indian tricolor

As part of the regional expansion, authorities opened a new maintenance facility for WAG-12 locomotives, costing 7 billion rupees. A single 12,000 hp WAG-12 locomotive can replace the capacity of 600 trucks; previously, two engines were required to move the same volume of freight.

Safety upgrades include the installation of the "Kavach" protection system on the Sabarmati-Kalol-Sabarmati section at a cost of 480 million rupees. The system is currently being expanded to the Ahmedabad-Palanpur and Ahmedabad-Samakhali lines.

Fuel Shift and Network Capacity

Interior Minister Amit Shah reported a sharp drop in diesel dependency. Consumption fell from 293 million liters in 2015-2016 to 108 million liters for 2024-2025. This shift follows a network electrification rate of 99.6%, surpassing figures in China (92%), France (60%), and the UK (49%).

To increase freight throughput without laying new tracks, India is testing double-stack container trains on the route between the Jawaharlal Nehru port in Mumbai and Vadodara. Successful implementation would effectively double the volume of cargo transported per trip.

The scale of investment in Gujarat's rail network reflects a massive shift in funding: while 5.89 billion rupees were allocated between 2009 and 2014, the budget for the 2026-2027 period alone is set at 173.66 billion rupees.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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