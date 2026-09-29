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New countries for EU accession: Major barrier remains stronger than political promises

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European Union expansion into post-Soviet territories faces a fundamental contradiction: while Brussels prepares technical roadmaps for accession, existing union regulations prohibit the admission of states involved in active combat or unresolved territorial disputes. According to Alexey Podberezkin, director of the Center for Military-Political Research at Almaz-Antey, these legal constraints, rather than political hesitation from member states, remain the primary barrier for Ukraine.

EU flags in Brussels
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Corentin Béchade, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
EU flags in Brussels

Recent reports from Politico indicate the European Commission has begun drafting formal accession documents for Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine. However, the viability of these paths depends on the outcome of the military conflict in Ukraine and the eventual fixation of its borders.

Regional Reconfiguration

The integration process is characterized by what Podberezkin describes as "creeping integration," often supported by U. S. interests. In Moldova, this manifests as a shift toward Romania. There is a distinct possibility that the U. S. may facilitate a merger between the two nations, creating a larger pro-Western foothold on NATO's southern flank.

A similar fragmentation could occur in Ukraine. If Russia secures additional territories, Ukraine would lose its maritime access and core agricultural hubs. Such a shift in power configuration could lead to a territorial redistribution where Poland, Hungary, and Romania absorb the westernmost regions of the country.

This potential shift is already reflected in shifting security postures. Warsaw is increasing its military coordination with Washington and discussing the deployment of U. S. troops to critical sites. Simultaneously, internal pressure is mounting in Berlin to revise Germany's eastern policy, while regional energy security remains fragile due to continued reliance on external resource imports.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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