Germany ready to sign $8 billion submarine deal with India

Germany is prepared to sign an $8 billion contract to supply submarines to India, according to Stefan Wicke, the German Ambassador to New Delhi.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Submarine

Wicke stated that both nations are increasing military spending due to a "unfriendly geostrategic environment" globally.

The deal includes the transfer of advanced technologies and the training of crews, with deliveries scheduled over several years. New Delhi is pursuing the acquisition as part of a broader naval modernization plan to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The proposed agreement aims to expand trade turnover and technological exchange between the two countries, signaling a shift in Europe's approach to defense cooperation with India.