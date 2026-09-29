World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Germany ready to sign $8 billion submarine deal with India

World

Germany is prepared to sign an $8 billion contract to supply submarines to India, according to Stefan Wicke, the German Ambassador to New Delhi.

Submarine
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Submarine

Wicke stated that both nations are increasing military spending due to a "unfriendly geostrategic environment" globally.

The deal includes the transfer of advanced technologies and the training of crews, with deliveries scheduled over several years. New Delhi is pursuing the acquisition as part of a broader naval modernization plan to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The proposed agreement aims to expand trade turnover and technological exchange between the two countries, signaling a shift in Europe's approach to defense cooperation with India.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Science
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Technologies and discoveries
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
The world vs. the dollar gamble: How global currencies fluctuate in 2026
Kazakhstan
The world vs. the dollar gamble: How global currencies fluctuate in 2026
Popular
Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council

Russia will block Germany's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, citing Berlin's failure to uphold the Minsk agreements and current military growth.

Foreign Minister Lavrov confirms Russia will block German membership in UN Security Council
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel
Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president
Alexandar Vucic calls the Kremlin before resigning as Serbia’s president Lyuba Lulko Russian researchers find potential alternative to conventional jet fuel Andrey Mihayloff USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes Alexander Shtorm
Rare earths, drugs, ships: US reliance on China is a thorny path
USA moves into tropical zone as El Niño intensity spikes
Post-hospital syndrome: Why some patients feel worse after leaving the hospital
Post-hospital syndrome: Why some patients feel worse after leaving the hospital
Last materials
Five overlooked home zones where technique replaces recurring scrubbing and reduces fire risk
Blanched cabbage cheese pockets leak unless fried seam-side down first
WD-40: Utility for cleaning and risks of material degradation
Industrial Base Load Shields Global LNG Market From El Niño Disruptions
Specific nutrients that help maintain brain cell integrity in senior dogs
How to build glute and leg strength at home using resistance bands
What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?
The world vs. the dollar gamble: How global currencies fluctuate in 2026
Disinfect tulip bulbs and adjust planting depth by soil type to prevent winter rot
Air fryer muffins: Using thicker batter to resist convective airflow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.