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The world vs. the dollar gamble: How global currencies fluctuate in 2026

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While global currency markets in 2026 show a fragmented landscape, the Kazakhstani tenge has staged a significant recovery against the US dollar. However, a look at market expectations for 2027 and 2028 suggests this strengthening may be a temporary anomaly rather than a structural reversal.

Dollar and yuan
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Dollar and yuan

The Global Split: Divergent Paths

Data from the European Central Bank and analysis by Freedom Life reveal a sharp divide in how national currencies performed against the dollar through September 2026. The movement is less about a general dollar trend and more about specific national vulnerabilities and policy shifts.

  • The Gainers: The Chinese yuan and South Korean won strengthened. For the yuan, Goldman Sachs attributes this to a policy pivot by the People's Bank of China, which relaxed its grip on the currency's growth in September. The won's rise was driven by capital inflows into the South Korean tech sector and anticipated shifts in Bank of Korea monetary policy.
  • The Losers: The Indian and Indonesian rupiahs both shed over 6% of their value. India's decline was linked to high oil prices, which spiked demand for dollars to cover energy imports. Indonesia faced a combination of capital flight and volatility tied to US interest rate expectations.
  • The Stagnant: The Japanese yen remains suppressed. Despite tightening from the Bank of Japan, the wide interest rate gap between Japan and the US keeps dollar assets more attractive, capping the yen's recovery potential.

The Tenge Paradox: Recovery vs. Outlook

The most striking data point is the tenge's recent performance. Against a 2025 average of 521.59 KZT/USD, the currency strengthened by 18.04% by late September 2026, hitting 441.88 KZT/USD.

However, the structural outlook remains cautious. The National Bank of Kazakhstan's macroeconomic survey-which reflects independent market participants rather than official forecasts-shows a starkly different expectation for the near future. Median estimates suggest a return to depreciation:

  • 2027 Estimate: 516.2 KZT/USD
  • 2028 Estimate: 562.2 KZT/USD

This gap between current strength and future expectations indicates that the market views the 2026 gain as a cyclical fluctuation rather than a fundamental shift in the economy's resilience.

Strategic Response: From Deposits to Unit-Linked Assets

The volatility of the tenge-highlighted by the extreme swings of 2022, where the dollar hit 512.17 before dropping to 467.03 within a single month-has pushed Kazakhstani savers toward more complex hedging tools.

While traditional bank deposits remain the standard for short-term liquidity, there is a visible shift toward diversified instruments to mitigate currency risk. This includes a move toward foreign currency-linked assets and unit-linked life insurance (ULIP) products.

For instance, the "Freedom Qazyna" program reflects this need for flexibility, allowing users to rotate between tenge-denominated bonds (up to 15% yield) and dollar-denominated assets (4-7% yield) every six months. This shift in saving behavior suggests that the domestic population no longer views the tenge as a stable store of value for the long term, opting instead for portfolios that can be adjusted as the exchange rate pivots.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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