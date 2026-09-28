The world vs. the dollar gamble: How global currencies fluctuate in 2026

While global currency markets in 2026 show a fragmented landscape, the Kazakhstani tenge has staged a significant recovery against the US dollar. However, a look at market expectations for 2027 and 2028 suggests this strengthening may be a temporary anomaly rather than a structural reversal.
Data from the European Central Bank and analysis by Freedom Life reveal a sharp divide in how national currencies performed against the dollar through September 2026. The movement is less about a general dollar trend and more about specific national vulnerabilities and policy shifts.
The most striking data point is the tenge's recent performance. Against a 2025 average of 521.59 KZT/USD, the currency strengthened by 18.04% by late September 2026, hitting 441.88 KZT/USD.
However, the structural outlook remains cautious. The National Bank of Kazakhstan's macroeconomic survey-which reflects independent market participants rather than official forecasts-shows a starkly different expectation for the near future. Median estimates suggest a return to depreciation:
This gap between current strength and future expectations indicates that the market views the 2026 gain as a cyclical fluctuation rather than a fundamental shift in the economy's resilience.
The volatility of the tenge-highlighted by the extreme swings of 2022, where the dollar hit 512.17 before dropping to 467.03 within a single month-has pushed Kazakhstani savers toward more complex hedging tools.
While traditional bank deposits remain the standard for short-term liquidity, there is a visible shift toward diversified instruments to mitigate currency risk. This includes a move toward foreign currency-linked assets and unit-linked life insurance (ULIP) products.
For instance, the "Freedom Qazyna" program reflects this need for flexibility, allowing users to rotate between tenge-denominated bonds (up to 15% yield) and dollar-denominated assets (4-7% yield) every six months. This shift in saving behavior suggests that the domestic population no longer views the tenge as a stable store of value for the long term, opting instead for portfolios that can be adjusted as the exchange rate pivots.
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