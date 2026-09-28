Portugal proposes restricting free healthcare for non-resident foreigners

Portugal’s ruling parties are seeking to curtail free access to the National Health Service (SNS) for foreigners without legal residency, proposing a bill that would require them to pay for medical care or show proof of insurance. The initiative by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Christian Social Union (CDS-PP) aims to amend the Framework Health Law, shifting the financial burden for non-residents who currently receive care without charge.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Abhijeet Rane, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Porto, Portugal

Restricting Access to National Health Service

Under the proposed legislation, Portuguese citizens, legal residents, citizens of European Union member states, stateless individuals, asylum seekers, and those with temporary stay permits would continue to access the SNS free of charge. However, foreigners without legal status or residency in Portugal would face out-of-pocket expenses for services. The bill also mandates that these individuals provide evidence of medical insurance.

To enforce these changes, the proposed amendments include provisions for identifying individuals responsible for payment and collecting applicable fees. In specific instances, the state would have the authority to request payment guarantees or advance deposits from these patients. While emergency and life-saving treatments would remain an exception, patients receiving such critical care would still be obligated to submit the necessary documentation at a later stage.

Healthcare Strain and Economic Concerns

The push to amend the health law stems from a report issued on November 27, 2024, by the General Inspectorate of Health Activities (IGAS). This report highlighted a significant trend: between 2021 and September 2024, approximately 330,000 non-resident foreigners utilized the SNS emergency departments. Crucially, over 140,000 of these individuals lacked any form of insurance or international agreements that would cover the costs of their treatment.

Officials from the PSD and CDS-PP have publicly stated their belief that Portugal is experiencing an influx of foreigners, some entering the country through irregular channels, with the express purpose of taking advantage of the nation’s free healthcare system. The parties have pointed to the Socialist Party (PS) and the Left Bloc as responsible for the current situation, arguing that existing legislation, which grants access to the SNS for undocumented migrants, imposes an unwarranted financial strain on the Portuguese state.