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Delhi implements hybrid work and doubles parking fees to combat winter air pollution

World

The Delhi government has detailed a strict set of measures to combat winter air pollution, introducing a hybrid work mandate and doubling parking fees to reduce vehicle congestion on the roads. These directives are part of the consolidated Winter Pollution Action Plan, which will be active from November 1 to February 28.

Delhi City
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Ville Miettinen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Delhi City

Under the new guidelines, government and private establishments must ensure that 50 per cent of their staff work from home, while the remaining half report to the office. To further stagger commuter traffic, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while other Delhi government offices will shift their timings to 10 am to 6:30 pm.

To discourage private vehicle use, parking charges at authorised sites will double starting November 1. However, parking facilities managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are exempt from this hike. Additionally, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city between November 1 and January 31, excluding electric and CNG vehicles.

Construction and demolition activities will face phased restrictions to limit dust pollution. Outdoor civil works are prohibited from November 1 to January 31, with a total blackout on all construction activity from December 10 to January 20. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that sites exceeding 500 square metres will be monitored via the Dust Portal 2.0, which utilises AI-enabled cameras, GIS mapping, and PM10/PM2.5 sensors to detect violations in real-time.

The government is also tightening vehicle emission checks. Fuel stations are now directed to refuse petrol, diesel, or CNG to any vehicle lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). This enforcement, supported by the VAHAN database and automatic number plate recognition, will be strictly monitored starting October 1.

Essential and emergency services remain exempt from these restrictions.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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