UAE to Invest $25 Billion in India's Energy Infrastructure and Strategic Reserves

The UAE is committing an additional $25 billion in investment to India, with a primary focus on expanding energy infrastructure and cooperation. The two nations are now evaluating the development of strategic petroleum reserves and the construction of subsea pipelines to improve gas transport and storage capabilities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Financial pyramid in India

Trade between the UAE and India has reached $100 billion, a twofold increase from previous levels. Both governments have set a target to double this figure again to $200 billion by 2032.

To reduce reliance on the US dollar, the two countries are increasing the use of local currency settlements for bilateral trade, with the share of non-dollar transactions now reaching double digits.